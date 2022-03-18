Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

