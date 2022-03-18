Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Price Target Cut to €180.00

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($208.79) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $162.74 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

