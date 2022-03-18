KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEKE. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

NYSE BEKE opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

