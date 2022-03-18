Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Doma has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

