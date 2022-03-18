Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Hold”

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “
Separately, Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
