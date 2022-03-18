StockNews.com Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

