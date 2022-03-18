StockNews.com Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.