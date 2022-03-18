BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

