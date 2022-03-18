Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

