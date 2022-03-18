Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

TCBI stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

