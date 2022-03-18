Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Hold

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

HLMN stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

