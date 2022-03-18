Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Iteris stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.77.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
