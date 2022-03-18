Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.