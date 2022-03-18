Short Interest in Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Grows By 24.8%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,811.0 days.

Shares of HBGRF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

