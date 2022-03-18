Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.81

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$91.81 and traded as high as C$101.15. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$100.89, with a volume of 1,518,878 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.87.

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

