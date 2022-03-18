Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

