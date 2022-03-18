Short Interest in bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 15.8%

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on bpost SA/NV from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.50 ($9.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.47 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

