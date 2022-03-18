Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.50). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.55), with a volume of 861,501 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £531.64 million and a P/E ratio of 79.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,435.63).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.