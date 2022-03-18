Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.98. Aware shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5,196 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Aware by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

