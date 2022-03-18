Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($148.35) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of SY1 opened at €104.25 ($114.56) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.97. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.