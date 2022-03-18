Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($148.35) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of SY1 opened at €104.25 ($114.56) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.97. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

