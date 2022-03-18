Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($28.57) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.16 ($26.54).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.45 and a 200-day moving average of €21.05. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

