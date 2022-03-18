Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €82.00 by UBS Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been assigned a €82.00 ($90.11) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.38 ($101.51).

FRA:BNR opened at €73.20 ($80.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.08. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

