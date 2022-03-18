Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,519.44 ($58.77).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.75) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,941.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,397.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

