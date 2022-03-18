Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Financial Analysis

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 3.31% 7.79% 1.79%

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sentage and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 2 4 0 2.67

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Green Dot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 3.70 $1.59 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.43 billion 1.06 $47.48 million $0.85 32.68

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

Green Dot beats Sentage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment consists of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents the elimination of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit on October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

