RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

