Contrasting SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and Mmtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58% Mmtec N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEMrush and Mmtec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEMrush presently has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 92.17%. Given SEMrush’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Mmtec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Mmtec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and Mmtec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million 8.40 -$7.01 million ($0.02) -578.00 Mmtec $740,000.00 19.32 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Mmtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEMrush.

Summary

Mmtec beats SEMrush on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

About Mmtec (Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc. engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

