Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LOGI stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

