Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

