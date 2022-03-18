Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RHP. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

RHP stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 394,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

