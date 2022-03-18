Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atlas Copco AB’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.

ATLKY opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

