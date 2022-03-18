Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €32.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.83. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($32.27).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.