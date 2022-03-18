Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €248.73 ($273.33).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €155.46 ($170.84) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.