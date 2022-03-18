MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €245.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €218.40 ($240.00).

MTX opened at €213.40 ($234.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is €196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

