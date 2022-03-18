Warburg Research Reiterates “€32.50” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.06 ($29.74).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.83. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.