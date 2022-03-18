HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.22 ($67.27).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.06 ($60.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($75.52).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

