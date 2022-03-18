Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €194.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.40 ($240.00).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €213.40 ($234.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €190.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.18. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.