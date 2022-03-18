Morgan Stanley Increases Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 208

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

LON:ROO opened at GBX 123.95 ($1.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.48. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

About Deliveroo (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.