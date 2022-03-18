ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperfrom rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.19.

ARX opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.39.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

