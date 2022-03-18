Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.67 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

