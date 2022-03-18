Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$32.47.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

