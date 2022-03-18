BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.BGet Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Dorel Industries stock opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$9.37 and a 12 month high of C$33.60. The stock has a market cap of C$325.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

