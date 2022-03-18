Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 16,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Weibo stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.