Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 16,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Weibo stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Weibo by 3,170.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Weibo by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

