WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKEY opened at $2.70 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

