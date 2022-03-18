Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
