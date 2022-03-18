Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $12.16. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.