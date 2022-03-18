XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $1,320,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,267,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,800 shares of company stock worth $18,120,080. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. XPEL has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

