Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.68

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$134.68 and traded as high as C$141.88. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$141.75, with a volume of 1,823,100 shares.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

