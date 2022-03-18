Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post $4.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.01 and the lowest is $4.26. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $5.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $129.93 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.