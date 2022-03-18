Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.50. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 10,928 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60. The company has a market cap of C$64.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)
See Also
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.