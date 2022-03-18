Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.07

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.07 and traded as high as C$102.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$102.19, with a volume of 2,850,102 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

