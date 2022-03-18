Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OBIIF opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $191.50.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

