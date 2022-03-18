Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.06. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.