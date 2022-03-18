Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Beverage Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

